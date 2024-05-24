Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

