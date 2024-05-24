Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Gregory Bowles Sells 3,410 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,410 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $16,538.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,940 shares in the company, valued at $295,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE JOBY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 491,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,216. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
