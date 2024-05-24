First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FUSB opened at $9.80 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.