UL Solutions Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

UL Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %

ULS opened at $42.06 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UL Solutions news, insider Weifang Zhou bought 26,786 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

