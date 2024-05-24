UL Solutions Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
UL Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %
ULS opened at $42.06 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $42.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UL Solutions news, insider Weifang Zhou bought 26,786 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 in the last 90 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UL Solutions Company Profile
UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.
