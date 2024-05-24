Dream Unlimited Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$19.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$800.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.34. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$16.53 and a 52-week high of C$25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of C$107.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 1.9058598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRM

Insider Transactions at Dream Unlimited

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$405,791.84. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.