Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$918.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.09. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$6.21 and a 52-week high of C$11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$107,500.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total transaction of C$165,920.00. Insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

