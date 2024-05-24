Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
