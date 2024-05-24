Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DRR)

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRRGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.