e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.20-3.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.77.

Shares of ELF traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,416. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.53.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

