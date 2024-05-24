e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.200-3.250 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.53. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.