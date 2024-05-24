EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.550-8.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.55-8.95 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of ENS opened at $107.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.51%. EnerSys's revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

