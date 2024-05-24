EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 75 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

View Our Latest Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $171.67. 256,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.00 and a 52 week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.