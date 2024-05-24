EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.41%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

