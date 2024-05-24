Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,571 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Brink’s worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,309,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $3,584,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $99.64 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.96.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BCO. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

