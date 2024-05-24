EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.930-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.9 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.550-8.950 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

