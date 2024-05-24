EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.930-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.9 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.550-8.950 EPS.
EnerSys Stock Performance
EnerSys stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
