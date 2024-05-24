EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Jon Ayotte Sells 759 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $18,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 40,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

