Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on September 4th

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.432 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Zoetis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zoetis to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,401. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

