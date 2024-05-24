Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $128.91. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.