EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,620 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 630.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

