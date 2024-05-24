JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.32. 1,086,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.50 and its 200 day moving average is $177.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

