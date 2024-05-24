EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.9 %

UBS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 498,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $32.13.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

