EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 895,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,572,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

