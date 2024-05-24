EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. UBS Group cut their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.43.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.18. 442,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,032. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.77. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

