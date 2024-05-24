EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $541.28. 62,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,606. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $549.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.83.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

