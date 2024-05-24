Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 694,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,193,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Specifically, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$38,000.00. In other Sintana Energy news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Also, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,860 shares of company stock worth $577,529. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sintana Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$496.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

