EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

