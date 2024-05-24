Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 208,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 603,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 402,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.13. 7,143,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,772,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

