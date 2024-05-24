InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.19. 6,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,299. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $126.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.35.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

