InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 935 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 586.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 555,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,708,000 after acquiring an additional 234,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV remained flat at $100.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 619,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,803. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

