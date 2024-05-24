Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 33,762 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $61,109.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,310,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $67,202.48.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $38,277.52.

On Monday, March 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68.

On Friday, March 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00.

Forge Global Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Forge Global by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Forge Global by 29.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

