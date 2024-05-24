Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gartner Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $445.69 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.