Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gartner Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of IT stock opened at $445.69 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
