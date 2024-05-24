Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSCC. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1311 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

