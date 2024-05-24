UBS Group AG Has $61.60 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.49% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $61,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.