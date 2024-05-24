Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guild Stock Performance

NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $866.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.01. Guild Holdings has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHLD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the first quarter worth about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 7.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

