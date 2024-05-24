Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 3.1 %

HL opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 159,629.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 424,615 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $42,576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

