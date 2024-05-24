IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1043 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of DYFI opened at $24.18 on Friday. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53.
About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
