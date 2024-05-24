IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 32,432 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD remained flat at $9.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,497. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

