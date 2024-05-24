Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $95.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,369 shares of company stock worth $26,831,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

