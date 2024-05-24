Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

NYSE HLT opened at $200.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

