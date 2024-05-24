Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sempra by 92.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 71,909 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 95,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 638,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 324,391 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.