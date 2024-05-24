BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after buying an additional 369,317 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after acquiring an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

