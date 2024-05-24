Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

PKG stock opened at $180.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $191.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.86.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

