Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 698 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Allstate by 49.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allstate by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $164.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day moving average of $155.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

