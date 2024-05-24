Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $68,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,953,000 after acquiring an additional 178,554 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,042,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPHQ stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

