Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2024 – Papa John’s International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $97.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $87.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Papa John’s International was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

4/12/2024 – Papa John’s International is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 88.7% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 183,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

