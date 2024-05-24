iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,273.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,134,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 484.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,437,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,095 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. 317,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,959. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

