iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.23% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $75,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

ITA opened at $134.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.