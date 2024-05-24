Jayme L. Brooks Buys 943 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Limbach Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMB stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $624.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Limbach by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

