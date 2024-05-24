Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 4,505 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TWO opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

