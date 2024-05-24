Lewis A. Fanger Sells 9,503 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FLL shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLL

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.