Lewis A. Fanger Sells 9,503 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on FLL shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.
