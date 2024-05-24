John N. Digiacomo Sells 1,500 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BankUnited Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BankUnited
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
