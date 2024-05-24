John N. Digiacomo Sells 1,500 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BankUnited Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,542,000 after acquiring an additional 280,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BankUnited by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251,281 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after buying an additional 80,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after buying an additional 93,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 23.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

